There's no shortage of charging stations, but this $US49.95 Five Device Recharging Station that starts shipping next week looks especially orderly with its differently-sized places at the ready for your various devices. There's four AC outlets, and even two USB ports from which you can gather juice. And, it's all shielded from electro-spikes with a built-in surge protector. Put it on a ledge next to the door. This one might be as handy (and quite a but neater) than the Chargepod, and might hold us until we can get our hands on that one of those Wild Charge wireless charging stations after which we've been lusting. [Hammacher Schlemmer, via 7 Gadgets]
Charging Station Holds a Quintet of Energy-Thirsty Devices in Orderly Fashion
