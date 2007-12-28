The makers of this unique looking Ayur Chair claim that it can provide "perfect lumbar support while ergonomically lifting and separating your butt checks for optimum comfort." Since I have never sat in one, I can't really back-up this claim. However, I can see how it would be beneficial when you have a serious beefer on deck and you need to do a little "lifting and separating" to ensure that everyone else in the office doesn't hear it. Is that worth the $550 price tag? Probably not, unless you have some serious gastrointestinal issues. [Product Page via Electro Plankton via Geekologie]
Chair Lifts and Separates Your Butt Cheeks For Maximum Comfort
