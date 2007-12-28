Chair Lifts and Separates Your Butt Cheeks For Maximum Comfort

The makers of this unique looking Ayur Chair claim that it can provide "perfect lumbar support while ergonomically lifting and separating your butt checks for optimum comfort." Since I have never sat in one, I can't really back-up this claim. However, I can see how it would be beneficial when you have a serious beefer on deck and you need to do a little "lifting and separating" to ensure that everyone else in the office doesn't hear it. Is that worth the $550 price tag? Probably not, unless you have some serious gastrointestinal issues. [Product Page via Electro Plankton via Geekologie]