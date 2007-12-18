Cerevellum Bike Computer Does It All, Including Video From Behind

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

cerevellum_bikecomp.jpgSoon you'll be able to set up a computer network on your bicycle that's just downright useful. The Cerevellum's main unit mounts front and centre on your handlebars, and then you plug in USB modules that give you GPS capability, heart rate readings, and even the amount of energy you're expending pedaling that bike. Heck, it even gives you eyes in the back of your head.Its digital rearview mirror feeds video onto its screen from a tiny camera mounted on the bike's handlebar plug or on the seat post under your butt. We were about to order one of these right away until we discovered this is just in the prototype stage thus far.

But wait. They've figured out the pricing, which ain't cheap. A fully tricked out system will cost you as much as a laptop, with the main unit costing a hefty $US300, a speedometer/odometer (cyclometer) module is $US60, $US200 for GPS and then it's $US800 for that power meter. Ouch.

But still, we really like that rear-view function. We're thinking by the time its designers find a manufacturer, perhaps they'll consider using wireless USB. [Cerevellum, via Wired]

