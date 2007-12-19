According to a recent piece in the NYTimes, 2007 will be the first year in which the dollars spent on mobile phone subscriptions trump traditional land lines. Among other points, they site that in 2006, households spend an average of $US542 on residential lines while only spending $US524 on wireless services. Add another year of mobile phone growth to those figures, and it's hard to believe that land lines are still king. What about your household? In mine, we definitely spend more on our cells than our obligatory, barebones land line. Of course, if you factored in all of our wired services (including internet and television), the phones lose by a small margin. [nyt]
Mobiles Conquer Land Lines for First Time in 2007
