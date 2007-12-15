Aimed at parents of teenagers who just can't get their offspring to stop using a mobile phone in the car, the CellCoach emits a high-pitched beep whenever it detects mobile phone traffic. The result? A really annoying noise that reinforces the fact that they shouldn't text or call while driving. It installs "permanently" under the car's dashboard so your kid can't remove it, and should be a much cheaper alternative to actually talking to your kids and teaching them right from wrong. What? They're bastards. Oh and it would be an awesome prank to pull on a buddy. [NewsWireToday via Textually via Shiny Shiny]
CellCoach Trains You To Not Use Mobiles In the Car
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.