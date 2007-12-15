CellCoach Trains You To Not Use Mobiles In the Car

Aimed at parents of teenagers who just can't get their offspring to stop using a mobile phone in the car, the CellCoach emits a high-pitched beep whenever it detects mobile phone traffic. The result? A really annoying noise that reinforces the fact that they shouldn't text or call while driving. It installs "permanently" under the car's dashboard so your kid can't remove it, and should be a much cheaper alternative to actually talking to your kids and teaching them right from wrong. What? They're bastards. Oh and it would be an awesome prank to pull on a buddy. [NewsWireToday via Textually via Shiny Shiny]