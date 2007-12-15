Oh, cute, a Santa USB drive! This will be great for saving all those obnoxious eCards you send me! Wait....oh that's just sick. You have to rip him apart to access the storage—like some festive Mortal Kombat fatality? Please think of the children first next time, Mr. Chinese "Scrooge" OEM. And no, we don't want to watch Santa "Braveheart Version" Claus die 100000 times over per your manufacturing availability. [product via shinyshiny]
Celebratory Santa Drive? Or Grotesque Idolatry?
