We don't know why, but we love this picture of His Steveness taken by the amazing Diana Walker in 1982, just two years from the launch of the Macintosh. I wonder what he was thinking as he drank some tea while apparently contemplating the space-time fabric from his minimalist living room, only decorated by a Tiffany lamp and a massive kick-ass stereo (he doesn't joke when he says he loves music.) It was either "Dude, I need to get a furry rug" or "One day I will take over the Universe." Any ideas? Write your captions after the jump or send us your best photoshops or animations based in this photo. [The Bigger Picture via digitaljournalist]
Caption, Photoshop or Animate Buddhist Steve Jobs, Win Fame and Fame
