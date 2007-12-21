Caption, Photoshop or Animate Buddhist Steve Jobs, Win Fame and Fame

We don't know why, but we love this picture of His Steveness taken by the amazing Diana Walker in 1982, just two years from the launch of the Macintosh. I wonder what he was thinking as he drank some tea while apparently contemplating the space-time fabric from his minimalist living room, only decorated by a Tiffany lamp and a massive kick-ass stereo (he doesn't joke when he says he loves music.) It was either "Dude, I need to get a furry rug" or "One day I will take over the Universe." Any ideas? Write your captions after the jump or send us your best photoshops or animations based in this photo. [The Bigger Picture via digitaljournalist]