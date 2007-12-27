Canon, Panasonic and Hitachi Join Up, Dig In for Flat-Panel War

When it looks like it might get ugly outside, you hold hands. At least in the business world. And the flat panel market, especially LCDs, is looking pretty throat-cutty. Hence we've got two big back-to-back hookups: First, Toshiba and Sharp. Now, Canon and Panasonic are each swallowing 24.9 per cent of Hitachi Displays, a subsidiary of Hitachi that fabs LCD panels to make a flat-panel triad, which hopefully means cheaper, better displays on our end as they share the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. [WaPo]