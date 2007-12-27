When it looks like it might get ugly outside, you hold hands. At least in the business world. And the flat panel market, especially LCDs, is looking pretty throat-cutty. Hence we've got two big back-to-back hookups: First, Toshiba and Sharp. Now, Canon and Panasonic are each swallowing 24.9 per cent of Hitachi Displays, a subsidiary of Hitachi that fabs LCD panels to make a flat-panel triad, which hopefully means cheaper, better displays on our end as they share the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. [WaPo]
Canon, Panasonic and Hitachi Join Up, Dig In for Flat-Panel War
