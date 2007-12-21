A lifelong dream of ours has been to be able to see through stuff, but using a camera based on the way lobsters see isn't quite what we pictured. The Lobster-Eye X-ray Inspection Device by Physical Optics Corporation works by beaming X-rays through walls and inspecting the reflection. These are low-power X-rays so they're hopefully safe enough for your coworkers to shine in your face without you getting superhuman strength. Homeland Security is going to use this to check on your luggage, but we're sure there's going to be at least a few instances of them peeping into their coworker Debbie's locker. [poc via The Raw Feed]
Camera Sees Through Walls Using Lobster Technology
