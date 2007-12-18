Buy Your Own Life-Sized Cylon Companion

When we first heard that Fred Barton the robot maker could make our own life-sized Cylon, we started lathering Crisco all over our chest in anticipation of some Six action. But alas, that's not to be! Barton specialises in creating metallic robots, which results in both the original metal Toaster cylons from the '70s as well as the Knight Rider-eyed metal baddies from the current series. Ok, how about a compromise? We'll settle for Boomer or even the Lucy Lawless one. [Fred Barton via Retro Thing]