On top of the still running "please go HD, we'll give you 10 free HD DVDs" deal, Amazon's got a buy one, get one special up now too. Some winners from the 58 flick-long list include Letters From Iwo Jima, The Departed, and Happy Feet. Mix those deals up with a cheap HD DVD player, and you've got a pretty stuffed stocking. [Amazon]
Buy One Get One HD DVDs at Amazon
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.