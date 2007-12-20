Buyers of new Sharp 1080p HDTVs over 42 inches will get a bonus with their purchase: a free Vudu set-top box. If you were thinking about checking out the on-demand box for yourself and are looking to buy a new big-screen TV, this could be a solid deal for you, as the Vudu's run $US400 on their own. In addition to the box, you get a $US50 movie credit to get you started. Huzzah for deals! [Product Page via Electronista]
Buy a Sharp HDTV, Get a Vudu and $50 Movie Credit for Free
