BREAKING: Greg Packer is Still Alive

Remember Greg Packer, the shameless guy who sat shirtless at the front of the iPhone line? I'm sorry if you do, that might be partially my fault. Well, Greg is still around, and our intrepid videographer Alex Goldberg happened to run into him this weekend. He still has that first iPhone and actually saw our horrible Photoshop Contest dedicated to him. Was he offended? Are you kidding? It was free publicity, something this guy lives for.

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

