BREAKING: Greg Packer is Still Alive

Remember Greg Packer, the shameless guy who sat shirtless at the front of the iPhone line? I'm sorry if you do, that might be partially my fault. Well, Greg is still around, and our intrepid videographer Alex Goldberg happened to run into him this weekend. He still has that first iPhone and actually saw our horrible Photoshop Contest dedicated to him. Was he offended? Are you kidding? It was free publicity, something this guy lives for.