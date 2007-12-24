Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Gizmodo Sues The Onion for Libel, Asks Drew Curtis for Legal Advice A tasty dash of satire for the holiday season.

Apple Year-End Report Card: A If you thought 2007 is all about the iPhone, iPod Touch and Leopard, then this epic Report Card's for you.

Microsoft Year-End Report Card: B- Unsurprisingly, Vista brought the team down.

Blu Site Hacked, Format War Battlers Post Your Flames Here The all new Blu-ray site: now redirecting visitors to HD DVD!

Wii Headtracking Creates 3D Window Display So this is what the cool kids get up to in their dorm rooms.