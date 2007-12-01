Eating while driving is inadvisable, but at least you have a bunch of "car" between you and the thing you hit. Not so when you're on a bicycle, which is why this BreakFast tray - which holds your breakfast AND has a slot for a cup - is probably a bad idea. Sure, if you can manage to balance yourself, pedal, chew and read a newspaper at the same time, then you might not kill yourself while using this BreakFast tray. But if you're like any of the bike riders we've seen around Giz HQ, you're just asking for a free ambulance ride (that you actually have to pay for later). [Produktdesign via Wired via Dvice]
Breakfast Bike Tray Spells Death Wish
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.