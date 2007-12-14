This is how one Hong Kong mall welcomes in Christmas: getting a bunch of golden robots to bust a move for distinctly underwhelmed shoppers. Well, wouldn't you be, if you had to listen to a 20-year old Wham! song, bleep versions of Jingle Bells and the like? [Raw Video via Spluch]
Breakdancing Robots Bring Joy, Mirth, Wham! to Hong Kong Mall
