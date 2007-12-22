You know how your coffee cup keeps getting stolen at work? Walk into the break room with this bad boy and firmly proclaim that "this sh*t is going to stop right now." You will feel like a real badass until the police arrive. The cup is a concept design from Simone Brewster, so it is not something you will be able to pick up in your local Pier 1—but if you are into violent drinking vessels, you can always get yourself a Gun Mug instead. [Product Page via Gearfuse]
Brass Knuckles Cup: The Coffee Sucks? Wannafightaboutit?
