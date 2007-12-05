We've been lucky enough to not have to deal with carpal tunnel, but those of you who do might be interested in this Brando "Infrared Thermal Patch." We're not sure which part of it is infrared, or which part of it is a patch, but it's just a little plastic plate you place on the affected area that will warm it up to relieve stress at temperatures up to 40~45 Celsius. Or, you can just wipe your arse with a twenty and two ones and be done with it. [Brando]
Brando's Infrared Thermal Patch is Just a Lousy Heater
