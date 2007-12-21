If I had a third-gen Nano, this is what I would be dressing it in—face it, those ears are just perfect for getting those hard-to-reach boogers out of your nose. Made from silicon, it's available in four colours: Dogstarr, aka Black, Spitzer, err, White, Bichpoo (is that missing a t?) also known as Pink and Bludhound, or Red to you and me. Each one costs $US15.99, comes with a screen protector and neck strap, and they're shipping now, so make someone a happy bunny for Xmas. [The Boomwave]
Boomwave's Earmungous iPod Cases Now Available for Nano
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.