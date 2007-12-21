Boomwave's Earmungous iPod Cases Now Available for Nano

If I had a third-gen Nano, this is what I would be dressing it in—face it, those ears are just perfect for getting those hard-to-reach boogers out of your nose. Made from silicon, it's available in four colours: Dogstarr, aka Black, Spitzer, err, White, Bichpoo (is that missing a t?) also known as Pink and Bludhound, or Red to you and me. Each one costs $US15.99, comes with a screen protector and neck strap, and they're shipping now, so make someone a happy bunny for Xmas. [The Boomwave]