Top Gear got some time behind the wheel of a BMW 330i that can drive itself. How it works: a human driver takes the car around the track for a spin, while the car records data of event. Then, using military-grade GPS, the car can coordinate its position on the track with the driver data to zoom around at high, pants-crapping speeds. It's like Knight Rider's KITT, if David Hasselhoff preferred tweed over leather. [crave via bbg]
BMW Prototype Races Autonomously
