How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Blu Site Hacked, Format War Battlers Post Your Flames Here

Contrary to the spirit of Peace and Love on Earth this holiday, Blu-ray site was hacked to redirect visitors to the official HD DVD site, and a few weeks ago, the prestigious AVS Forum shut down the Blu and HD DVD section because of the jump in uncivilized discourse. We generally like higher brow comments here at giz, but you've all spoken. You want to fight about it. You want to get all hot under the collar, brandish your brass knuckles, and get into your karate stance. So go ahead, rip each other to shreds in this post as you debate the pros and cons of the Blu and HD DVD. No one can be banned for a statement in this post. Just don't ask me to drive you to the hospital or kiss your booboos better. Which format are you supporting? And do you hate the other?

P.S. Facts for the win. Arm yourself with knowledge of the State of Blu-ray and HD DVD posts.

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles