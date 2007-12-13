Revo, the company behind the Blik RadioStation claims that their new device is the first to combine DAB functionality, Wi-Fi internet radio and traditional FM radio in a single unit. It also offers a digital alarm clock function and the option to play your iPod tunes through the speaker. Apparently, the internet radio alone will provide access to over 9,000 channels, so if you get DAB signals it may be of some interest. Not sure about the look though —It reminds me of something. Available for £149.95 ($350) starting on December 19th. [Revo via Pocket-Lint via Techdigest]
Blik RadioStation: DAB, Wi-Fi, and FM Radio All-in-One
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.