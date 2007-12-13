Blik RadioStation: DAB, Wi-Fi, and FM Radio All-in-One

Revo, the company behind the Blik RadioStation claims that their new device is the first to combine DAB functionality, Wi-Fi internet radio and traditional FM radio in a single unit. It also offers a digital alarm clock function and the option to play your iPod tunes through the speaker. Apparently, the internet radio alone will provide access to over 9,000 channels, so if you get DAB signals it may be of some interest. Not sure about the look though —It reminds me of something. Available for £149.95 ($350) starting on December 19th. [Revo via Pocket-Lint via Techdigest]