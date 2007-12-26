Just when businessmen and women were getting used to BlackBerry's SureType split-key keyboards, RIM has to go and patent yet another method of inputting text. As you can see in the drawing, this guy's horribly misshapen thumbs are hammering away on angular keys, which actually seems pretty brilliant to us. Remember Microsoft and their ergonomic split-key angular keyboards? This is that, but smaller. We like what we see, sir. [Cellpassion via MobileWhack]
BlackBerry Patent Goes Angular With Its Keys
