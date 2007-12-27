Colorware, the company that spruces up iPods, iMacs, iPhones, Zunes and Xbox 360s are coming back with a series of new items starting with BlackBerries on New Year's Eve. If you don't already have a BlackBerry Curve, Pearl or 8800 series, you can pick one up pre-colored directly from them. If you already do have one, you can send your current phone in for colourisation. Then again, if you do have a BB, you're probably some kind of corporate "business dude" that might not want their phones accessorised in this way. You be the judge. [Colorware - Image via Boy Genius]
BlackBerry Curve, Pearl and 8800 Get the Colorware Treatment
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.