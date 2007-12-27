BlackBerry Curve, Pearl and 8800 Get the Colorware Treatment

Colorware, the company that spruces up iPods, iMacs, iPhones, Zunes and Xbox 360s are coming back with a series of new items starting with BlackBerries on New Year's Eve. If you don't already have a BlackBerry Curve, Pearl or 8800 series, you can pick one up pre-colored directly from them. If you already do have one, you can send your current phone in for colourisation. Then again, if you do have a BB, you're probably some kind of corporate "business dude" that might not want their phones accessorised in this way. You be the judge. [Colorware - Image via Boy Genius]