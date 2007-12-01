Blackberry 9000 Specs Leaked, Faster Than iPhone in More Ways than One

Boy Genius Report may have gotten their hands on early specs of the upcoming touch-interface Blackberry 9000. And according to their sources, the (iPhonesque?) 9000 has two hardware advantages over the iPhone. First, it features a 624MHz Intel XScale PXA270 processor that just edges out the iPhone's 620MHz ARM 1173 processor (on paper). Second, the 9000 will introduce speedy HSDPA to the line (a welcomed 3G first for the Blackberrys). Here are the rest of the specs:

- 480 x 320 resolution screen - 1GB onboard memory - GPS, WiFi, HSDPA - Maybe a 3.2MP camera - Maybe dropping in Q1 or Q2 of 2008

Looking good, but can anyone get over a loss of button-driven QWERTY? [bgr]