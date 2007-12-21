Forget stuffing your junk under your bed or in closets, if you had a Black Hole Bag you could cram it all in one place. This rubbery concept is strong and flexible enough to fit a seemingly endless quantity of crap—growing to gargantuan proportions in the process. That is until the day you are finally killed whilst running away from it like Indiana Jones in Raiders. Nonetheless, this is definitely one simple design concept that I can see on store shelves. [Yanko Design]
Black Hole Bag Provides What Lazy People Need: A Shortcut
