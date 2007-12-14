Biokite: Is Flying a Kite Indoors Weird?

There is something a little bizarre about the idea of flying a kite indoors —but in reality, that characteristic makes the BioKite is ideal for the disabled.Thanks to a super aerodynamic structure and extreme light weight of only 10 grams, the BioKite can fly in completely windless environments. It can also be accurately controlled using the fishing rod and reel attachment. Just don't this sort of cutting-edge kite technology to come cheap. Available for 11,000 Yen or $110. [Product Page via Japundit via InventorSpot]