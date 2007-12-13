Bill Gates "I'm Riiich Biotch!" Snow Globes Bring Holiday Cheer

Holidays and snow globes go hand in hand —and so does Bill Gates and exorbitant amounts of money. When you put them together, that is a sure-fire recipe for good times. There are two Bill Gates versions to choose from, both of which feature "gold coin" and "green bill" glitter. All that is left to decide is whether you prefer Bill frolicking in his money Scrooge McDuck style, or the more subdued "I'm Really Really Rich" floating head version. Individually priced at $US28.99. An additional photo is available after the break. [Product Page]