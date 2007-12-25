How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Wish Good Will to All Men


Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, along with their Apple commercial alter egos, have enjoyed their share of repressed sexual tension hostility/rage. Today, through the help of everyone's favourite online elf dancing tool, they put all the cheap geek jabs aside in honor of the season.

On a side note, wouldn't it be great to watch Mac/Die Hard actor Justin Long having Christmas dinner with Steve Jobs and Bruce Willis? Imagine Jobs asking Willis to pass the gravy, then Willis just staring through the Cupertino giant, like he's Ashton Kutcher asking for a second glass of milk, the creamy condensation still glistening on his lip.

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles