How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bill Clinton Uses iPhone, His Tongue to Communicate

Bill%20Clinton%20iPhone%20GI.jpgOne lucky iPhone user got to have a quick chat with ex-president, Bill Clinton. Not only did our man get Bill to sign his iPhone (see picture), he also learnt that Bill has an iPhone of his own, which was gifted to him by el Jobso himself!

That's right, Steve gave Bill an iPhone as a gift, and who can blame him? Bill Clinton's great; he simply oozes charisma. Sure, he may have not known that oral sex constitutes sexual intercourse, but to hell with that—he has more character in the tip of his mischievous tongue than the current president does in his whole president shaped body. For that reason alone, we would gladly have Bill sign our iPhone. We would also gladly receive an iPhone from The Steve himself. Guys, if you're reading and struggling to get our Christmas present in check, the above should hold all the clues you need. [Bioffe]

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

