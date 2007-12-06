Biggest NYC Apple Store Opening Soon

An Applestore opening isn't typically a big deal, but the new West 14th Street Meat packing district store is going to be the biggest Apple store in the whole world. There isn't much more official detail, but I just got a few more unofficial bits on what makes this place the east coast Mecca of Apple-ness.

• There's an entire store dedicated to service. • I was told the store would have "special services" just found at this store, too. • The staff includes pro video and music folks who can give in depth knowledge of software typically just found in the free workshops.

We'll be there at the opening, so we can find out about those services, and get some visuals of the store's architecture. More soon. [Apple]