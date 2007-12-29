Best Point-and-Shoot Cameras of 2007

Not all of us like fitting a DSLR in our pants when we go on vacation, which is why DigitalCameraInfo's best point-and-shoot cameras is useful for just about everyone. They graded on different criteria, with the Fuji F50fd taking the prize in resolution, the Sony T100 in least image noise, the Canon A570IS in color accuracy, the Sony H7 in low light and the Canon S5 IS in video. There's no one camera that dominates more than one spot, so it's mostly up to you and where you'll snap pics to decide which P&S to buy. It's too bad DCI didn't rate how well these cameras can fit into a pocket, which is as important as anything else they tested for. [DigitalCameraInfo]