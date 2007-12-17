BenQ Digital Camera Has Seriously High ISO Sensitivity

The X835 digital camera from BenQ has an 8MP sensor, packs in a 3x optical zoom and can handle sensitivities of up to ISO 2000 during still image capture. The ISO sensitivity during video capture is set at a maximum of 6400. The addition of such functionality comes at a price; the noise in the captured images will probably be enough to cause an avalanche in the Alps from an 800 kilometre distance.Most standard cameras have sensitivities of less than ISO 1600; an increase in the value allows better utilisation of ambient light, foregoing the necessity for a flash in lower light conditions. The camera will also have a 2.5-inch LCD, 16MB internal memory and an SD/SDHC slot, with support for up to 4GB cards. Price and shipping dates are not available, but the camera will ship in red and black colours when it eventually does. [Macnn]