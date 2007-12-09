Oh, poor Batman. His Batmobile from Batman Forever fetched less than half its reserve price on eBay after Warner Bros. put it up for auction. Expected to go for between $US600,000 to $US800,000, the Batmobile was only bid to $US297,000. Apparently Warner Bros. restrictions like "you can never, ever, ever, ever dream about driving this car in public" turned off some buyers. But we're guessing what really happened was that car enthusiasts came to their senses and remembered, "wait a second, Batman Forever sucked"!
Batmobile Lost its Wheel ... And It Fetched No Cash on eBay
