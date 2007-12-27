Batcave-Themed Home Theatre is a Little Much

I'm not really sure I understand the appeal of over-the-top themed home theatres. Sure, they're neat looking in pictures, but do you really want to watch movies from the Batcave every time you watch something? And those stalactites look like they'd provide a serious bump in the head every time you'd get up to get more popcorn. But hey, whatever you're into. Hit the jump for a rundown of what's included in this ridiculous setup.

The set-up includes prop bats which hang from above, a motorized 110? 16:9 Stewart Electriscreen, Triad Silver THX Speakers, and a Sony G90, a $36,000 commercial 1080p 2500 x 2000 CRT projector. The room also features eight black, motorized leather recliners and a LiteTouch LC5000 System for Lighting Control.

