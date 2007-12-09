We love a good Star Wars remix in these parts, and especially dig freelance illustrator Mattias Adolfsson's rendition of the story as told through Baroque era illustration. If Vader had the Death Star back somewhere between 1600 and 1750, this is how Lucas may have imagined the characters (with powdered wigs, rocking the counterpoint). [artist via superpunch]
Baroque Wars, Star Wars Gets Wiggy With It
