How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Baby Drivers Ditch Strollers for UD1 Robot Cart

Baby_on_UD1_Bot.jpgOver at the University of Delaware, researchers are refuting the generally accepted rule of thumb that you have to be at least 3 years old to drive. The UD1 is a very slow moving robot, controlled by a joystick, that relies on smart robotics like infrared and sonar to keep the occupant from scooting into danger. In this test, the occupant is 6-month-old Aniya Harris.

Aniya, who doesn't know how to talk, walk or use a toilet, seems to have no trouble scooting all over the place in the wheely car, which is monitored for location, speed and distance traveled as well as the frequency and duration of the child's joystick use.

The breakthrough is that Aniya is the youngest test driver of a motorised vehicle by at least a year and a half. Over in the UK, there's a kiddy cart called the Wizzybug, developed at the Bath Institute of Medical Engineering, that can be used by 2- to 5-year-olds. It's programmable and has a parental control (kill switch?) but it doesn't have all of the enhanced robotics.

Who is this for, you finally ask? The idea is to provide mobility for disabled children, and help teach the movement and spatial thinking to kids who cannot otherwise propel themselves. Aniya, in case you're wondering, isn't disabled. In fact, in two year's time, she'll be hitting the NASCAR circuit. [AP]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles