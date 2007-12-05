Awesome Mod: $US550 20GB Asus Eee PC

This is the best Eee PC mod we've seen yet—and it pretty much slays the $US499 Eee PC 8G, which has just eight gigs of storage. EeeUser forum member Johnx took the guts of a $US140 16GB Corsair Flash Voyager (and a Bluetooth unit) and ran them off of USB connections from the Mini PCIe ports to make a 20GB, Bluetooth-capable mutant beast of an Eee that's also easily upgradeable. Given that one of the parts is a "Healthy fear of turning your Eee into steaming pile of burnt PCB", the mod's not for the weak of heart or miserable failures at Operation. [EeeUser, Thanks Tim!]