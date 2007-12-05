This is the best Eee PC mod we've seen yet—and it pretty much slays the $US499 Eee PC 8G, which has just eight gigs of storage. EeeUser forum member Johnx took the guts of a $US140 16GB Corsair Flash Voyager (and a Bluetooth unit) and ran them off of USB connections from the Mini PCIe ports to make a 20GB, Bluetooth-capable mutant beast of an Eee that's also easily upgradeable. Given that one of the parts is a "Healthy fear of turning your Eee into steaming pile of burnt PCB", the mod's not for the weak of heart or miserable failures at Operation. [EeeUser, Thanks Tim!]
Awesome Mod: $US550 20GB Asus Eee PC
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.