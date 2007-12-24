About.com has a good feature about what to look for when determining if those after-Xmas deals are worth buying. Overstock clearance deals and soon-to-be clearance price slashing are considered the best and safest for consumers because the product is expected to work properly. Open box deals and display products receive a red flag, because they could be missing parts, an expiring warranty or be older than you think. [About]
Avoid Getting Screwed by Post-Holiday Clearance Deals
