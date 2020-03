Au, the people who brought us the rather sexy Infobar 2 has brought out a high-res widescreen phone in Japan that it claims has a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Manufactured by Sharp, the hot-pink number has a 2.8-inch Acquos screen, 240 x 400 resolution and this rather crazy 2000:1 contrast claim.

Available in black and white as well as hot pink, the M61SH has support for a microSD card, and will be available in Japan from next month. [Impress]