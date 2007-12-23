AT&T's Top Ten Ringtones of the Year

And the award goes to...major corporations who are making a killing on ringtones. AT&T compiled a list of their top selling ringtones of the year, and while comfortably hiding their massive erections behind the podium, announced them to the world:

1. Shop Boyz - "Party Like a Rockstar" 2. Mims - "This Is Why I'm Hot" 3. Soulja Boy - "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" 4. Nickelback - "Rockstar" 5. Akon - "Don't Matter"6. T-Pain - "Buy You A Drank (Shawty Snappin)" 7. Hurricane Chris - "A Bay Bay" 8. Sean Kingston - "Beautiful Girls" 9. Huey - "Pop, Lock & Drop It" 10. Fergie - "Big Girls Don't Cry"

I can't wait until nobody gives a crap about these people anymore. Fergie, ten years from now on VH1 eating bon bons on her couch: "In 2007 I had the 10th best selling ringtone in AT&T, a lot of people forget that." [mobilemag]