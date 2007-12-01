AT&T Kills iPhone Plans For Deaf Thanks To Non-Deaf Douchebags

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

att.jpgWe wouldn't usually call people douchebags lightly (ok we would), but when you complain that deaf people are getting special treatment when they're offered a $US27.99 non-voice, data-only plan for their iPhone, you're one huge douchebag. A Colorado AT&T store was offering said plan for the hearing-impaired - since they get very little use out of a voice plan - but got slapped down by AT&T Corporate Marketing because people were complaining. The upshot? No more data-only plan for the deaf community. If you think there's a problem here, call up AT&T tell them you really think there should be a data-only plan. [Deafmac via Deafmac via TUAW via Crunchgear]

Update: AT&T's officially bringing an iPhone data-only plan for the hearing-impaired.

