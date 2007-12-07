Hot Hardware has snagged one of the first graphics cards launched with full DisplayPort support. Before you write off DisplayPort as just another adaptor to buy, consider its support for daisy-chaining: multi-head setups can be rigged up easily with the need for only one port on your box. Watch for the RX635 (along with the first DisplayPort LCDs) to hit first quarter '08. [via Hot Hardware]
ATI RV635 XT in the Wild - First DisplayPort-Capable Card
