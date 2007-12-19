How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Releases the Luxury U6 Notebook Series

u6-1.JPG Asus has announced the availability of the U6E and U6S notebooks in the US. Each boasts glossy, high-shine covers,and genuine leather along with an Intel Centrino Duo processor, up to 2GB of RAM and 250GB of hard drive space, and either the NVIDIA GeForce 8400M G or Intel's GMA X3100 GPU. And just for kicks they threw in fingerprint and SmartLogon face recognition technology. The U6S and the U6E will run you $US1799 and $US1749 respectively. More specs and an additional photo after the break. u6-2.jpg * Intel® Centrino® Duo Processor Technology
* Intel® Core™2 Duo Processor T7700/T7500/T7250/T5550/T5450/T5250/Cel M550/Cel M540
* Intel® Mobile PM965/ ICH8M
* Intel® PRO/Wireless 4965ABGN Network Connection
* Genuine Windows Vista® Business
* NVidia GeForce 8400M G with TAG RAM up to 896MB
* DDR2 667MHz, 2GB
* SATA HDD up to 250G/5400rpm, Hybrid 160G/5400rpm with 256MB flash
* 8-in-1 Card Reader
* Built-in 0.3M pixel webcam with ASUS SmartLogon
* Fingerprint Authentication, TPM module
* 4x USB
* 1x HDMI
* 1x Phone Jack
* 1x LAN
* 1x Microphone
* 1x Speaker
* 1x VGA Out
* Ultra Slim Supermulti, Express Card 54/34

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles