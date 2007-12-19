Asus Releases the Luxury U6 Notebook Series

Asus has announced the availability of the U6E and U6S notebooks in the US. Each boasts glossy, high-shine covers,and genuine leather along with an Intel Centrino Duo processor, up to 2GB of RAM and 250GB of hard drive space, and either the NVIDIA GeForce 8400M G or Intel's GMA X3100 GPU. And just for kicks they threw in fingerprint and SmartLogon face recognition technology. The U6S and the U6E will run you $US1799 and $US1749 respectively. More specs and an additional photo after the break. * Intel® Centrino® Duo Processor Technology

* Intel® Core™2 Duo Processor T7700/T7500/T7250/T5550/T5450/T5250/Cel M550/Cel M540

* Intel® Mobile PM965/ ICH8M

* Intel® PRO/Wireless 4965ABGN Network Connection

* Genuine Windows Vista® Business

* NVidia GeForce 8400M G with TAG RAM up to 896MB

* DDR2 667MHz, 2GB

* SATA HDD up to 250G/5400rpm, Hybrid 160G/5400rpm with 256MB flash

* 8-in-1 Card Reader

* Built-in 0.3M pixel webcam with ASUS SmartLogon

* Fingerprint Authentication, TPM module

* 4x USB

* 1x HDMI

* 1x Phone Jack

* 1x LAN

* 1x Microphone

* 1x Speaker

* 1x VGA Out

* Ultra Slim Supermulti, Express Card 54/34