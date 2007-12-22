Asus Moves 350,000 Eee PCs, Best Buy Launch Next Year

Still burning up the charts at Amazon (currently no. 2 in computers, with a month-long leadtime) and other retailers six weeks into its US launch, we doubt anyone's jolted awake by the news Asus's Eee PC has moved over 350,000 units, 50k more than expected by the end of this year.

It's only getting to get huger, too—following the Japan launch, they'll hit the shelves at Best Buy early next year, giving them some serious casual user exposure and pushy salespeople to really move them. Next stop: Wally World. [Digitimes via Ubergizmo]