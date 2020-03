Asus already has a full stable of Windows Mobile phones, but this flip-open QWERTY-enabled candybar seems like one we can get behind. Not only does it have a scree underneath for typing (in addition to the outside screen), it's powered by a 520MHz CPU, has Tri-band GSM, 3G, 256MB ROM and 128MB RAM, not to mention Wi-fi and Bluetooth. As long as that keyboard underneath feels as good as it looks, this could be a killer communicator.

[GPS&Co via Unwired View via New Launches via Uber Gizmo]