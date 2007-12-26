Asus LS201 Resists Crossbow Arrow Impact





Looking at this video, the new Asus LS201 LCD monitor is not only scratch-proof, but knife-proof, hammer-proof and crossbow-proof, like the Jack Bauer of displays. According to the manufacturer, it can resist scratching, crossbow arrows and extreme hammering thanks to a sapphire glass surface that protects its 1,400x1,050-pixel 20-inch LCD. They may as well told us that it was made of adamantium, because the last time I checked sapphire glass resists scratching, but shatters under this kind of impact. [Foxtrot - In Russian]