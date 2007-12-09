Linux add-on Compiz Fusion brings some fantastic 3D effects (along with a great deal of practical efficiency) to Ubuntu. Here's a video of the two programs loaded onto a completely stock, 512MB Asus Eee PC. We were way impressed by how the Eee doesn't break a sweat during all the effects. In our own experience, the only thing that seems to make the Eee chug is too many successive YouTube clips...so I'm thinking it's time to upgrade from the Eee's stock, Asus Linux OS with some dazzling Ubuntu style. [via digg]
Asus Eee Rocks Ubuntu in 3D
