Asus Eee PC is No Longer Voided by Memory Upgrade

The Asus Eee PC has been a runaway hit. (Who would have thought that people would want small, cheap laptops?) The only real thing that users have been complaining about is the "warranty void if removed" sticker on the laptop's access panel, saying that users couldn't perform a simple memory installation without giving up their warranties. But today Asus has pulled off the dogs and decided that they won't unduly punish their loyal users who install extra RAM.

ASUS Computer International ("ASUS") recently received feedback from one of its valued customers with questions concerning the purpose of a seal stating, "Warranty Void If Removed" over the access door to the single SODIMM slot on some models of the ASUS Eee PC. ASUS wishes to assure its customers that merely breaking or removing this kind of seal will not void the ASUS Limited Warranty.

They go on...

...ASUS will honour all other terms of its Limited Warranty and that it will not refuse warranty service simply because a customer has either broken a warranty seal, installed non-ASUS components or software, or because the customer's unit has been opened or serviced by a non-ASUS-approved service facility or by the user.

Asus will also be ditching the current sticker for one that will merely "warn users that ASUS will not be responsible for the damage caused by improper hardware change." This is very good news, indeed. [asus via dailytech]