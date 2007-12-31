How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Asus Eee Gets Even Cuter With Range of Official Accessories

Eee_accessories%20GI.jpg

Yup, we thought it was impossible too, but the Asus Eee has managed to become even cuter, all thanks to a slew of official accessories. The range will consist of a mouse, headset, travel adapter and battery extension pack. There are various color permutations of the mouse and headset, but the travel adapter and battery pack appear to be only available in white. Jump for images and specifications of the lot.

Eee MouseEee%20Mouse%20GI.jpgSpecification:
Dimension: W 50 x L 90 x H33 (mm)
Cable length 700 (mm)
IBM PC/Pentium 233 compatible or higher
Windows Vista/XP x64/XP/2003/2000
Mac OS 8.6 or higher
Linux Eee PC
Available for USB port

Eee HeadsetHeadset%20Asus%20GI.jpgSpecification:
Sensitivity: 94 dB at 1K Hz
Cable length: 1.15m
Maximum power input: 5mW
Jack: 3.5mm audio Jack

Eee Travel AdapterEee_adaptor%20GI.jpgSpecification:
Compatible across the board for Eee PCs.

Eee Battery Expansion PackEee_battery%20GI.jpgSpecification:
Capacity:
4 cell with 5200mAh
6 cell with 7800mAh
Size: 5.5 x 4 x 14cm

Prices and shipping details are yet to be confirmed, but expect these peripherals to drop sometime early in 2008.
[Asus via Mobilewhack]

