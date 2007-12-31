Asus Eee Gets Even Cuter With Range of Official Accessories

Yup, we thought it was impossible too, but the Asus Eee has managed to become even cuter, all thanks to a slew of official accessories. The range will consist of a mouse, headset, travel adapter and battery extension pack. There are various color permutations of the mouse and headset, but the travel adapter and battery pack appear to be only available in white. Jump for images and specifications of the lot.
Eee MouseSpecification:
Dimension: W 50 x L 90 x H33 (mm)
Cable length 700 (mm)
IBM PC/Pentium 233 compatible or higher
Windows Vista/XP x64/XP/2003/2000
Mac OS 8.6 or higher
Linux Eee PC
Available for USB port
Eee HeadsetSpecification:
Sensitivity: 94 dB at 1K Hz
Cable length: 1.15m
Maximum power input: 5mW
Jack: 3.5mm audio Jack
Eee Travel AdapterSpecification:
Compatible across the board for Eee PCs.
Eee Battery Expansion PackSpecification:
Capacity:
4 cell with 5200mAh
6 cell with 7800mAh
Size: 5.5 x 4 x 14cm
Prices and shipping details are yet to be confirmed, but expect these peripherals to drop sometime early in 2008.
[Asus via Mobilewhack]