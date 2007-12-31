Asus Eee Gets Even Cuter With Range of Official Accessories

Yup, we thought it was impossible too, but the Asus Eee has managed to become even cuter, all thanks to a slew of official accessories. The range will consist of a mouse, headset, travel adapter and battery extension pack. There are various color permutations of the mouse and headset, but the travel adapter and battery pack appear to be only available in white. Jump for images and specifications of the lot.

Eee Mouse Specification:

Dimension: W 50 x L 90 x H33 (mm)

Cable length 700 (mm)

IBM PC/Pentium 233 compatible or higher

Windows Vista/XP x64/XP/2003/2000

Mac OS 8.6 or higher

Linux Eee PC

Available for USB port

Eee Headset Specification:

Sensitivity: 94 dB at 1K Hz

Cable length: 1.15m

Maximum power input: 5mW

Jack: 3.5mm audio Jack

Eee Travel Adapter Specification:

Compatible across the board for Eee PCs.

Eee Battery Expansion Pack Specification:

Capacity:

4 cell with 5200mAh

6 cell with 7800mAh

Size: 5.5 x 4 x 14cm

Prices and shipping details are yet to be confirmed, but expect these peripherals to drop sometime early in 2008.

[Asus via Mobilewhack]